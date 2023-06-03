"Guys, let it go!" - WWE legend advises Steve Austin and a retired star against facing each other at WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

There is still a long way to go until WrestleMania 40, but speculation about Steve Austin's return has already been doing the rounds after Hulk Hogan recently expressed interest in a dream match. Teddy Long, however, had an important piece of advice for both the WWE legends.

During a recent appearance on the MMA Hour, the Hulkster admitted that he would love to face Stone Cold Steve Austin in a proposed showdown at next year's Show of Shows.

The 69-year-old wrestling icon has not entered the ring in more than a decade, and just like how most fans wouldn't want to see him compete again due to his physical issues, Teddy Long also agreed that Hogan and Austin didn't need to wrestle again.

While the former WWE General Manager admitted that retired stars returning isn't uncommon in the business, he felt Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin were at a stage in their careers where it was unnecessary:

"I think it's just a big tease with both of them. I don't see either one of them getting back in the ring. But you know, in this business, you never really know," said Teddy Long on The Wrestling Time Machine. "The advice from me would be, 'Guys, let it go; you don't need it.'" [2:27 - 2:45]

Stone Cold (Steve Austin) is one of the guys that has really paid attention to his doctors: Teddy Long

The Texas Rattlesnake might have worked a match at WrestleMania 38, but he turned down several offers for nearly 19 years before his memorable in-ring comeback.

Teddy Long appreciated Austin's cautious approach and said that he was one of the select few veterans who'd not diverted from their doctors' orders.

"Stone Cold (Steve Austin) is one of the guys that has really paid attention to his doctors. His doctors told him that if he got back in, that might be his last time. So I think Steve has taken his doctor's advice, he's stayed out of the ring, and he's gotten himself involved in something else, you know what I mean?" [2:00 - 2:17]

Teddy Long then spoke about the importance of setting up alternate career options after a talent's active wrestling career concludes.

The Hall of Famer said that Steve Austin and many others had done well to ensure they would be financially secure for the rest of their lives despite walking away from the industry during the early 2000s.

Long continued:

"You need to have something to fall back on. This does not last forever, and Austin is smart enough to have something to fall back on, so he doesn't have anything to worry about. Hogan doesn't have to worry about anything, either. I'm sure he's probably set for the rest of his life." [2:18 - 2:26]

