Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania 38 return was the best moment of 2022, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Booker T picked Stone Cold Steve Austin's return at WrestleMania 38 as the "Moment of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The murmurs about Austin's return from retirement began just after it was announced that WrestleMania 38 would go down in Texas, his hometown. Kevin Owens challenged The Texas Rattlesnake to show up as a guest on The KO Show on night 1 of the premium live event.

As expected, Stone Cold Steve Austin not only appeared as a guest on the KO Show but also wrestled and defeated Owens. The WWE legend also showed up on night 2 of WrestleMania 38, delivering Stunners to Pat McAfee, Austin Theory, Byron Saxton, and Vince McMahon.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Booker T picked Stone Cold Steve Austin's comeback as the "Moment of the Year" 2022.

"The Moment of the Year goes to - The Rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin," said Booker T. (1:04 - 1:11)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo, too, picked Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE return as the Best Moment of 2022

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo also picked Austin's WWE return as the "Moment of the Year" 2022. Russo explained that considering it had been very long since fans had seen Stone Cold Steve Austin compete in the ring, the moment was the most memorable of the year.

"It's gotta be Austin because it had been so long since we had seen him. It was not like it was a year or two years. It was a long time, bro. I would say that," said Vince Russo.

Though there's been no news of Austin competing at WrestleMania 39, it remains to be seen if he will appear at the premium live event.

