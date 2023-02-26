"Had been so long" - Veteran feels Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE return was the best moment of 2022 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has picked Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE return at WrestleMania 38 as the best moment of 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Texas Rattlesnake shocked fans when he came out of retirement for a match against Kevin Owens at The Grandest Stages of Them All. They main evented night one of WrestleMania 38, where the crowd was roaring in support of Austin.

As expected, the WWE Hall of Famer came up victorious after hitting a vintage Stunner on KO. Despite being away for close to two decades, Austin didn't feel out of place in the ring against a seasoned act like Kevin Owens.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo picked Texas Rattlesnake's in-ring return as the best moment of the year.

"It's gotta be Austin because it had been so long since we had seen him. It was not like it was a year or two years; it was a long time, bro. I would say that," said Vince Russo (20:48 - 21:02)

Vince Russo doesn't think Stone Cold Steve Austin would have succeeded in today's WWE

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained how Stone Cold Steve Austin would have struggled to find success in WWE today. He mentioned that the legend would have come nowhere close to the level he was during the Attitude Era with the modern audience.

"I swear to god, bro. [Stone Cold Steve] Austin today won't be anywhere over as he was during The Attitude Era, with this fanbase bro. Austin would be a mid-carder. The way he works with the stomping - I'm telling you, no way Austin would be over!"

Though Austin was rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 at one point, the WWE legend reportedly rejected the offer. It's safe to say that there's little chance fans would see him lace up his boots for this year's show.

