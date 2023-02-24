Vince Russo says 58-year-old legend wouldn't have succeeded in WWE today because of modern fans (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that modern wrestling fans don't have the same patience to watch a story unfold the way they did in the past. Perhaps there is some truth to it, but he also argued that a certain legend wouldn't have succeeded as a result of it.

That legend is none other than the 58-year-old Stone Cold Steve Austin - who returned to the ring in 2022 after 19 years. On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spoke about the type of storytelling that happened back in his day and revealed why superstars like The Undertaker succeeded and had some incredible longevity.

He told EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone that he doubts Stone Cold Steve Austin would succeed with the modern fanbase:

"I swear to god, bro. [Stone Cold Steve] Austin today won't be anywhere over as he was during The Attitude Era, with this fanbase bro. Austin would be a mid-carder. The way he works with the stomping - I'm telling you, no way Austin would be over!" (5:48-6:13)

EC3 on why he disagrees with Vince Russo's take

EC3, on the other hand, disagreed with Vince Russo's take. He said that his heel work wasn't very "move-centric", but his intensity would still make him stand out from others:

"I don't know if I agree as a workhorse myself. Austin's style and I've watched Steve, and his heel work was so good that it was not very move-centric. But the intensity he brings is something people kind of lack today. That's something I think would have been enjoyed today." (6:14-6:52)

