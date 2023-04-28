"H***y little goblin" - WWE Universe upset over a controversial segment involving Vince McMahon and Trish Stratus

WWE was once again surrounded by controversy after a new lawsuit was filed against the company, which detonated the company's possible plans for the superstars involved in racist overtones. Following this, fans reacted to an old promotional video involving Vince McMahon, Shelton Benjamin, and Trish Stratus.

Vince McMahon has had a history of upsetting the WWE Universe on numerous occasions, whether with his creative decisions or the treatment of female superstars over the past year. Earlier this month, he returned and changed several plans for RAW after WrestleMania 39.

After fans found out about the new lawsuit, which stereotyped African-Americans in the company, the WWE Universe was upset. An old video involving Vince McMahon and Trish Stratus also went viral, which divided the fans as some defended it, while others were offended by the old segment.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips How did WWE get away with this How did WWE get away with this 💀 https://t.co/VcqKVy9Cu5

Missymousie @CijayMorgan @WrestleClips This is the kind of crap that the women had to do to get anywhere in the business back in the day. I think THAT'S the reason Trish earned her HOF spot. She's a great wrestler, as are the women now but she had to crawl through Vince's crap to work. @WrestleClips This is the kind of crap that the women had to do to get anywhere in the business back in the day. I think THAT'S the reason Trish earned her HOF spot. She's a great wrestler, as are the women now but she had to crawl through Vince's crap to work.

Crosby Tatum @crosbyt123 @WrestleClips Well, I'll be honest, I'll give this one a pass cause it was a spoof on MNF with "heightened" racial overtones. But yea, Vince has been trash with this. @WrestleClips Well, I'll be honest, I'll give this one a pass cause it was a spoof on MNF with "heightened" racial overtones. But yea, Vince has been trash with this.

YAWM Boxing @dinero24kid @WrestleClips Trish was always use for sexual skits lol anybody remember that one time that she flashed The APA when they were playing a card game? @WrestleClips Trish was always use for sexual skits lol anybody remember that one time that she flashed The APA when they were playing a card game?

LDM ✊🏾 @Thereal2tz @WrestleClips With todays news going around and people posting old clips of the WWE. Vince is cooked @WrestleClips With todays news going around and people posting old clips of the WWE. Vince is cooked💀

B-Rad @InOhioB @WrestleClips Vinny was always a horny little goblin @WrestleClips Vinny was always a horny little goblin

Crosby Tatum @crosbyt123 @WrestleClips Well, I'll be honest, I'll give this one a pass cause it was a spoof on MNF with "heightened" racial overtones. But yea, Vince has been trash with this. @WrestleClips Well, I'll be honest, I'll give this one a pass cause it was a spoof on MNF with "heightened" racial overtones. But yea, Vince has been trash with this.

sounak sengupta @itss_sengupta @WrestleClips They literally got away with openly promoting ince$t; this is nothing in front of that @WrestleClips They literally got away with openly promoting ince$t; this is nothing in front of that

The above segment was a spoof of the NFL, which aired a week before this segment involving McMahon and Stratus. Fans were upset with the racist overtones and stereotyping of African-Americans and the use of women during such segments.

Trish Stratus will reportedly face former WWE RAW Women's Champion following recent heel turn

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus made her return to the company when she appeared on RAW to assist Becky Lynch and Lita. The duo won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai with the help of Stratus.

The former champions, along with Trish Stratus, issued a challenge to Damage CTRL for a match at WrestleMania 39. The Hall of Famers and Becky Lynch were able to defeat the popular stable at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

After the event, new number-one contenders were crowned, and the champions were set to defend their titles. Before the match, Lita was mysteriously taken out, and Lynch teamed up with Trish Stratus instead. In the end, The Man lost the title and was attacked by the WWE Hall of Famer.

According to a recent report, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will feud over the summer. The two will likely have a match at the Hottest Party of The Summer. The Man has been absent from weekly television, and Stratus has been calling out the former champion on the red brand.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes