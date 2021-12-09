Hacksaw Jim Duggan gives positive update following cancer diagnosis

Hacksaw Jim Duggan has defeated cancer for the second time.

This morning, WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan took to social media to announce that all of his cancer was contained inside his prostate and has since been removed. He is once again cancer-free.

"Hi everybody, I just want to share everybody the great news I just received that my cancer was all encapsulated inside my prostate," Jim Duggan said. "They checked my bones that came out clear the surrounding tissue came out clear, the lymph nodes came out clear. So thank God i'm cancer free. You know, this was my second bout with cancer. 20 years ago I had kidney cancer. Now prostate cancer. Folks remember, early detection saves lives, and merry merry Christmas. ho, ho, hoooooooooo."

Hacksaw Jim Duggan was the Inaugural Royal Rumble winner

Before WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view turned into the big event it is today, Hacksaw Jim Duggan was the first man ever to win the Royal Rumble match back in 1988 and aired on the USA Network as a special instead of WWE's traditional pay-per-view format at the time.

