"Had no idea he still wrestled" - Fans not happy after WWE announces Roman Reigns' return on SmackDown

A large portion of the WWE Universe wasn't happy after Roman Reigns' return was announced on this week's SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief will finally return on next week's SmackDown premiere. This will be his first appearance since August 11th, when he was involved in a segment with The Bloodline.

Prior to his last appearance, Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The closing moments of the match saw Jimmy Uso surprisingly betray his brother, preventing him from winning the World Title.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their disappointment with Reigns' part-time schedule, with some even claiming that he's the most "non-fighting" champion in WWE history.

Check out the reactions from the WWE Universe:

Could Roman Reigns recruit a new member into The Bloodline?

The Bloodline's implosion has continued throughout 2023, with Sami Zayn and Jey Uso quitting the faction. It's safe to say that Roman Reigns' faction isn't the dominant force it once used to be, however, The Head of the Table could possibly recruit new members to his faction.

One man who is open to the idea of joining WWE and potentially The Bloodline is Zilla Fatu. Son of the legendary Umaga, Fatu recently told Straight Shoot: A Wrestling Podcast that he is happy with his current role on the independent circuit and taking things slow. Fatu said:

"It feels great, uce. I wish it really happened. You know, I wish they made that phone call. But, you know, like I said, I'm in no rush. Taking this independent ride, you know, at my pace and just learning, you know, not rushing. Cannot rush greatness, you know. Bro, I'm just, I'm excited, uce. I'm so excited for my future, uce,"

At the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event, The Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will face LA Knight and John Cena in a huge tag team match. Expect Reigns to address his family members if they fail to walk out with the victory at Fastlane.

