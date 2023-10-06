"I'm so excited for my future" - Roman Reigns' cousin addresses rumors of joining WWE

Zilla Fatu recently addressed the rumors that he was set to join WWE ahead of SummerSlam 2023.

Fatu, Umaga's son, kicked off his wrestling career last year. He wrestled his first bout earlier this year in Booker T's promotion Reality of Wrestling when he defeated Jonny Lyons. However, Roman Reigns' cousin recently left ROW to join another independent promotion.

Ahead of SummerSlam in August, rumors suggested that Fatu might join WWE to get involved in The Bloodline's civil war. However, that never happened. In a recent interview with Straight Shoot: A Wrestling Podcast, Umaga's son addressed these speculations, expressing his desire to join the Stamford-based company.

"It feels great, uce. I wish it really happened. You know, I wish they made that phone call. But, you know, like I said, I'm in no rush. Taking this independent ride, you know, at my pace and just learning, you know, not rushing. Cannot rush greatness, you know. Bro, I'm just, I'm excited, uce. I'm so excited for my future, uce," he said. [19:41 - 20:07]

Zilla Fatu urged WWE to sign himself and Jacob Fatu

Over the past few months, Zilla Fatu has been vocal about wanting to join his cousins Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa in the Stamford-based company.

In an interview with A&G Media, the former Reality of Wrestling star urged WWE to sign him and his cousin Jacob Fatu to form a new Bloodline faction with Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW.

"So, you have Solo, Jimmy, and Roman on SmackDown. You have Jey, he's the only Bloodline member on Monday Night RAW. And you see what they're doing? Like, they're trying to make him, obviously, he's the babyface of RAW. And he's beefing with everybody in the back. You know, so it's like how could he keep himself lit and how could he just take over? So what I feel like, I feel like they need to get me and Jacob. Yeah, I feel like they need to sign me and Jacob and put us on RAW and have us form our own, like, Bloodline," he said.

