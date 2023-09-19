Roman Reigns' cousin urges WWE to sign him and relative to form new faction with Jey Uso on RAW

Zilla Fatu recently urged WWE to sign him and Jacob Fatu and align them with Jey Uso on RAW.

Jey left The Bloodline ahead of SummerSlam. He later challenged his cousin, Roman Reigns, for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chief status at the Premium Live Event. However, he lost after getting betrayed by his twin brother, Jimmy.

Jey later took out Jimmy, Solo Sikoa, and Reigns on SmackDown before quitting the brand. After nearly two weeks of absence, Jey returned to TV to join Monday Night RAW. Nevertheless, he seems to have beef with several superstars on the red brand.

Speaking to A&G Media, Zilla Fatu addressed Jey's situation. Umaga's son suggested that the company hire him and Jacob Fatu to align with their cousin on RAW and form a new stable:

"So, you have Solo, Jimmy, and Roman on SmackDown. You have Jey, he's the only Bloodline member on Monday Night RAW. And you see what they're doing? Like, they're trying to make him, obviously, he's the babyface of RAW. And he's beefing with everybody in the back. You know, so it's like how could he keep himself lit and how could he just take over? So what I feel like, I feel like they need to get me and Jacob. Yeah, I feel like they need to sign me and Jacob and put us on RAW and have us form our own, like, Bloodline," he said. [24:18 - 25:09]

Zilla Fatu is a fan of Roman Reigns' WWE wrestling style

In an interview with the المصارع YouTube channel nearly three months ago, Zilla Fatu opened up about his ambitions in the wrestling business. He claimed he wanted to become the top guy in WWE.

Umaga's son also disclosed that he likes Roman Reigns' wrestling style and wants to be like him:

"Since my size, I would say Roman. Roman, he's very... He's know what he's doing. Every move that he does is a story. [The in-ring psychology?] Yeah, right, right. So, he's not just doing it just because, like he's doing it because he already has the next move made. And the reason why I can connect with his style of wrestling because he controls everything within a match. And I wanna be able to do the same thing. I wanna be able to control, you know, everything as far as, you know, the psychology part, he explained.

