"Had ya girls legs wrapped around my head" - Former AEW star reacts to LA Knight's viral photo with Becky Lynch

Former AEW star Big Swole has reacted to LA Knight's photo with Becky Lynch, which recently went viral on social media.

Knight and Lynch are colleagues in WWE. The two have known each other for a long time, and some old photos of them have resurfaced online.

Taking to Twitter, Swole reacted to the same with a hilarious tweet. She sent out a short message, seemingly imitating Knight.

“Had ya girls legs wrapped around my head…..YEAH!!” wrote Swole.

Check out Big Swole's tweet here.

WefLucha @WefLucha LA KNIGHT y BECKY LYNCH habían sido pareja en la vida real...



Por lo menos yo no tenía ni idea🤨 LA KNIGHT y BECKY LYNCH habían sido pareja en la vida real...Por lo menos yo no tenía ni idea🤨 https://t.co/CP9vtWB15f

LA Knight cleared up the air between him and Becky Lynch

LA Knight and Becky Lynch's old photos have recently circulated on social media. In reaction, a few Twitter users have claimed that the two previously dated. Knight cleared up the air between him and the Irishwoman.

In a recent tweet, the 40-year-old wrote that he didn't date Lynch and that the two were friends. He further asked fans not to take the situation further.

"Because we didn’t. We were friends. You’re jumping to bullsh*t conclusions. Let me squash that before you guys take this anywhere."

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Do you see LA Knight as a future WWE main event talent? Do you see LA Knight as a future WWE main event talent? https://t.co/qvmgHcznxd

Knight is currently hoping to secure a match at WrestleMania 39. He was recently in action against Cody Rhodes on RAW but couldn't beat The American Nightmare. There have been rumors of Knight possibly facing a returning Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39. The Hall of Famer was in action against Kevin Owens at last year's show.

Becky Lynch, meanwhile, is one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She will team up with her tag team partner, Lita, and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 39. The trio will face Damage CTRL, with whom they have been feuding for weeks. Lynch and Lita previously dethroned IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the tag team titles.

What are your thoughts on the resurfaced pictures of Lynch and Knight? Sound off in the comments below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes