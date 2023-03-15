WWE star breaks silence on rumor claiming that he dated Becky Lynch, comments on viral photo with her

A recent rumor on social media has claimed that Becky Lynch previously dated her fellow WWE colleague, LA Knight.

Knight took to social media to break silence on the same, confirming that he did not date Lynch and the two were friends.

Reacting to a tweet, the 40-year-old star asked people on Twitter not to jump to conclusions. He also commented on an old photo of himself and Lynch, which has since gone viral on social media.

"Because we didn’t. We were friends. You’re jumping to bullsh*t conclusions. Let me squash that before you guys take this anywhere." wrote Knight

Check out LA Knight's tweet:

LA Knight @RealLAKnight @GOATGOD_1000 Because we didn’t. We were friends. You’re jumping to bullsh*t conclusions. Let me squash that before you guys take this anywhere. @GOATGOD_1000 Because we didn’t. We were friends. You’re jumping to bullsh*t conclusions. Let me squash that before you guys take this anywhere.

Becky Lynch recently took a shot at Bayley

Becky Lynch is currently feuding with Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL. A few weeks ago on RAW, The Man teamed up with Hall of Famer Lita as the duo dethroned Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Taking to Twitter, The Man took a dig at the former SmackDown Women's Champion by accusing her of wanting everything she has worked for. Lynch wrote:

"You stood in the crowd wanting everything I worked for- but never had the balls to separate yourself from the crowd to go get. And you’ve attacked me every chance you got since then. You know nothing about me. If you did, you’d know you can’t win,"

Lynch and Lita will be in action at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 show. The duo will be teaming up with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who recently came out of retirement.

The three will face Damage CTRL in a huge six-woman tag team match to settle the issues between the two teams. The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles won't be defended at WrestleMania 39.

Are you excited about Becky Lynch's upcoming match at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes