Haku responds to questions about potential future WWE signings (Exclusive)

With Haku's sons Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa joining The Bloodline in WWE, questions about more potential signings from his family arise. The legend recently responded to the query with an interesting answer.

Right after Roman Reigns' defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline went through a noticeable change, with Solo Sikoa taking control. This also led to Jimmy Uso being kicked out of the group and the addition of two new names, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

As expected, this has raised questions about more potential members from The Bloodline joining the company. Considering how the faction is structured, further addition of Samoans would make sense.

In an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Haku was asked if any more members of his family and relatives would be joining the brand. He stated:

"I don't know. Like I said everything is kayfabe. They are more kayfabe nowadays than our days!" [3:30 onwards]

The WWE veteran was unaware of his sons' joining The Bloodline before their on-screen appearance

In an effort to keep their signings a surprise, both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa apparently did not tell their father Haku about their plans until it actually happened.

During the same interview with Bill Apter, Haku confessed that he was completely unaware of his sons joining WWE.

"I was surprised to see them in there and... [On being asked if he knew about his sons' joining WWE] No! I guess there was the deal, whatever it was, not to tell anybody. And they did a great job. You know, we are sitting at home and watch Tama coming in and of course Tonga Loa there. It was great, you know," Haku admitted. [2:06 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Bloodline in the coming weeks.

