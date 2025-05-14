Hall of Famer addresses major Hulk Hogan announcement (Exclusive)

Apart from announcing the creation of a new wrestling promotion, Hulk Hogan has apparently started another new project: a new restaurant near Madison Square Garden. According to NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter, these two projects could see some very closely-knit marketing strategies.

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff recently showcased their decision to start a new wrestling promotion, called the Real American Freestyle. The details about the promotion are a little hazy at this point, but it seems clear that Hogan is sparing no effort in building it.

Speaking about Hogan's endeavours, veteran journalist Bill Apter stated that a joint promotion campaign could work well for the business. He said:

"I have a feeling that this restaurant and this company will be tying in, and this thing's gonna have a real good marketing plan that will make it something that the fans will at least check out a couple of times before they decide whether they wanna see this or not." [25:44 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Hogan down the line.

