Hall of Famer alleges many within WWE wanted to bury WCW talents (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter believes that many within WWE didn't want the WCW performers to become big stars when they joined the promotion.

When WWE purchased WCW, it looked like fans could witness some dream matches between the talents of the two promotions. However, things went down with a whimper as most of WCW's big stars didn't jump ship instantly. Moreover, those who joined the global juggernaut weren't presented as real threats.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter speculated on why WCW's stars struggled in WWE. Apter believes that many within World Wrestling Entertainment were not in favor of WCW's talents overpowering them in any shape or form.

"A lot of WCW's mid-card and lower-card guys that were picked up, though did not win a lot of matches in WWE. Maybe not Vince [McMahon], but some of the other people in the company wanted to show their guys can't beat our guys," said Bill Apter. [4:16 - 4:35]

WWE veteran Vince Russo disliked his time in WCW

One of the key creative minds during WCW's dying days was Vince Russo. However, the wrestling veteran didn't enjoy his time in the promotion. A few months back, while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo recalled the time he worked for the promotion.

Vince Russo stated that he "absolutely hated" becoming an on-screen talent in WCW as it interfered with his writing responsibilities.

"It was a combination of working with Eric, and I don't know if he suggested it. Bro, I hated it. I hated being an on-screen character, because, bro, it cut into my job. I was the writer, I was the producer, and I'm writing and producing for myself. I absolutely hated it bro!" added Russo.

Russo was among those who did not jump to the Stamford-based promotion, as Time Warner bought out his contract after WCW folded its business.

