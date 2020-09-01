On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Chris Featherstone and Road Warrior Animal discussed the happenings on RAW tonight. WWE Hall of Famer Animal had an interesting take on Mickie James, whom he referred to as the "Dolph Ziggler" of the women's division.

On Monday Night RAW tonight, Mickie James confronted the RAW Women's Champion Asuka for a title shot. The two were then interrupted by Natalya and Lanam who attacked James, setting up a match between her and Lana later on the show, which Mickie James won.

Mickie James has been a veteran in the business but WWE hasn't been booking her properly for a long time. Even during her return match on RAW, she was not given the proper focus.

You can check out the entire episode of Legion of RAW here.

Dolph Ziggler in WWE recently

The comparison between Mickie James and Dolph Ziggler by WWE Hall of Famer Animal is very interesting. For a long time, WWE has been using Dolph Ziggler as a stepping stone for younger Superstars.

Dolph Ziggler is considered to be one of the best workers in WWE by fans. He challenged WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for his title at "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules". The Show-off lost to McIntyre, making him look like a million bucks in the process.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Dolph Ziggler attacked the newest member of the Red brand and former NXT Champion, Keith Lee. In the match between the two that followed, Dolph Ziggler put Lee over, making him an even bigger star than he already is.