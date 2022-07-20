"He should be the Universal [Champion]"- Hall of Famer backs Bobby Lashley to win the top prize in WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter was full of praise for Bobby Lashley, claiming that the former WWE Champion belongs at the top of the food chain.

The All Mighty has been presented as a menacing force in recent years. He has won the WWE Championship twice in the last two years and currently holds the United States title. He is also one of the few stars to have defeated Goldberg and Brock Lesnar in one-on-one contests.

Speaking about the RAW star on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Bill Apter stressed that Lashley is the epitome of a professional wrestler and should be the company's top champion.

"I knew [Bobby] Lashley from way back in TNA and the Indies," said Apter. "Boy, he's matured into such, he looks like a wrestling champion. You see this guy in a suit and tie, and to me, he should be the Universal [Champion]. He looks like how a professional athlete and wrestler should look like." (from 33:00 to 33:25)

Montez Ford wants to team up with Bobby Lashley in WWE

Bobby Lashley is currently one of the most dominant performers on the RAW roster. The former MMA star recently defeated Theory to capture the United States Championship.

While Lashley currently works as a lone soldier, Montez Ford expressed his desire to join forces with The All Mighty. Speaking on WWE Die Woche, Ford commented on the United States Champion joining the ranks of The Street Profits:

"Me and Dawks share this long time, like years of bonding. We share so many of these similarities so it’s always good to work with people that [sic] have similar similarities. Bobby Lashley has a background in the military as well so I would love to see if we did work in the future; me, Dawks and him, you know, be The Hurt Profits or something like that [Ford laughed]." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Lashley is currently embroiled in a feud with Theory on the red brand. He will defend the United States Championship against Vince McMahon's prodigy at the company's upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam.

