Hall of Famer names two intriguing reasons why Brock Lesnar returned to WWE (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will face each other in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter named two reasons why Lesnar is back on SmackDown - the injury to Randy Orton and his immense box office appeal.

Randy Orton is currently out of action nursing a back injury. It would have been the natural progression for the Riddle storyline to pan out. Apter explained how The Viper's injury may have prompted Lesnar's return:

"With Randy Orton out, WWE had to bring in a huge attraction to face Roman Reigns. Brock Lesnar is, at this time, the only person who makes perfect sense to battle The Bloodline."

When asked if the WWE Universe would be ready for yet another Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match, Apter replied in the affirmative. The second reason, according to him, is The Beast Incarnate's popularity among the fans.

"The WWE Universe can't get enough of him. It's obvious with the reaction of the live crowd in Minneapolis at SmackDown tonight. It's the box office, it's ratings, it's the way to go to SummerSlam."

It's crazy that the former UFC megastar's return has been making headlines even during the ongoing Vince McMahon legal drama.

Not everyone is thrilled with Brock Lesnar returning to face Roman Reigns again

The WWE Universe isn't necessarily thrilled to see The Beast Incarnate return and face Reigns one more time. They feel that they've seen this matchup far too often.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Roman x Brock again?! Cmon. How many times can we see this? Enough already. Zero interest in that whatsoever. Roman x Brock again?! Cmon. How many times can we see this? Enough already. Zero interest in that whatsoever.

Fans and experts alike banded together to voice their displeasure on the internet. That said, like it or not, Reigns vs. Lesnar is the biggest marquee attraction in pro wrestling right now. WWE goes where it sees the green, and The Tribal Chief vs. The Beast Incarnate is taking place once again.

