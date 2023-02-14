Hall of Famer Bully Ray jokingly fires back at former WWE Superstar over a recent insult

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has ribbed former NWA World Champion Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) on social media.

Cardona recently locked horns with former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay (currently Tyrus) to determine the undisputed NWA World Heavyweight Champion. The two men battled in the main event of Nuff Said.

No Seconds Ringside was supposed to be the stipulation for a fair one-on-one fight. However, shenanigans erupted with referee bumps, apparent outside interference, and an unlikely assist from Bully Ray. Tyrus retained his title by defeating Cardona.

Because of the same, Cardona first snubbed the WWE Hall of Famer and sarcastically called him a "commentator." In a mocking exchange of words, Ray snapped back at the former WWE Superstar, stating that he still lost the world title next to Tyrus.

In another tweet, Matt Cardona called the WWE Hall of Famer a "liar" because he didn't accept that Tyrus emerged victorious because of his interference.

Finally, the WWE legend and one-half of Dudley Boyz hilariously fired back at Cardona and referred to him as a "thief." Not only that, but Bully Ray also mocked Ryder's wife and RAW Superstar, Chelsea Green, and called her the same.

"[email protected] is a fraud…and his wife, a thief," Ray wrote.

Bully Ray wanted a massive WWE dream match for The Dudley Boyz

One-half of Dudley Boyz recently revealed that he and D-Von Dudley have always wanted a dream match against The Road Warriors.

Bully Ray told Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling that he and D-Von Dudley had always wanted to wrestle the Road Warriors.

He also mentioned how both teams had distinct styles and wondered if The Road Warriors could have kept up with his and D-Von Dudley's pace.

"The dream match that everybody wanted to see was Dudleys vs. Road Warriors. And that's the one we wanted to see also. That would have been an interesting match because the styles in which the teams put matches together," Ray said.

The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned how Road Warrior Animal and Road Warrior Hawk could wrestle any opponent and were "over" in every arena they wrestled in.

