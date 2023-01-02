"That's the one we wanted to see" - Bully Ray wanted a massive WWE dream match for The Dudley Boyz (Exclusive)

Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, recently revealed that he and D-Von Dudley always wanted a dream match with The Road Warriors.

The Dudley Boyz and The Road Warriors (Road Warrior Hawk and Road Warrior Animal) are two of the greatest and most decorated tag teams in WWE history. Despite working for the global juggernaut at the same time for a little while during the Attitude Era, they never crossed paths. Not just fans, but Bully Ray is himself disappointed that the dream match could never see the light of day.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bully Ray stated that he and D-Von Dudley always wanted to see a match with the Road Warriors materialize. He also mentioned how both teams had distinct styles and wondered whether The Road Warriors would have been able to keep up with his and D-Von Dudley's pace.

Ray also pointed out how Road Warrior Animal and Road Warrior Hawk could wrestle all types of opponents and were "over" in every arena they wrestled.

"The dream match that everybody wanted to see was Dudleys vs Road Warriors. And that's the one we wanted to see also. That would have been an interesting match because the styles in which the teams put matches together. It's very different. So whether they would have been able to keep up with the pace we set. But they were The Road Warriors; they were able to do everything. They worked with everybody and were over no matter where they went, "said Bully Ray. [3:00 - 3:36]

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Bully Ray on why The Road Warriors are the greatest tag team of all time

Furthermore, the WWE veteran explained why he feels The Road Warriors are the greatest tag team of all time. Ray stated that the legendary duo were one of the rare tandems with drawing power and could sell out arenas by themselves.

"The reason why I say The Road Warriors are the greatest tag team of all time is because they put as*** in seats. They are probably the only tag team ever that you can put on the marquee that would sell out the house by themselves," added Bully Ray. [3:37 - 3:49]

The Mid-Atlantic Championship Podcast @MidAtlanticPod On This Day in (Adjacent) JCP TV History - 1983



TONIGHT ATLANTA!



National tag team champions The Road Warriors along with Precious Paul Ellering are ready for Stan Hansen and Bugsy McGraw tonight in The Omni. On This Day in (Adjacent) JCP TV History - 1983TONIGHT ATLANTA!National tag team champions The Road Warriors along with Precious Paul Ellering are ready for Stan Hansen and Bugsy McGraw tonight in The Omni. https://t.co/GPSSemyBhl

Since both Road Warrior Animal and Road Warrior Hawk have passed away, a match with Dudley Boyz will always remain a dream.

What's your favorite match of The Road Warriors in WWE? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

