Hall of Famer claims Vince McMahon isn't completely aware of some stars from "underneath" WWE shows (Exclusive)

'Road Dogg' Brian James has claimed that Vince McMahon isn't exactly familiar with a few superstars who work on the 'underneath' shows in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, James noted that McMahon would generally only come across a handful of NXT Superstars in the elevator. He would not exactly know their identity.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME VINCE MCMAHON AND BRUCE PRICHARD PRODUCED NXT THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME VINCE MCMAHON AND BRUCE PRICHARD PRODUCED NXT https://t.co/YKN3O1ESpx

The brief interaction mostly sparked a conversation with McMahon curiously wanting to know about a certain superstar:

"Some of the guys that work on the underneath shows that show in the elevator, going up to the fourth floor is the only time he sees some people and he'll see NXT people in there and go, 'Hey, who's so and so?' You know what I mean? And that starts a conversation, but the man works a lot," -said Brian James. [4:12-4:33]

Watch Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws below:

Vince Russo recently claimed that Vince McMahon didn't know much about Sting and discussed his WWE booking

During the same conversation on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo discussed how WWE booked Sting.

The Icon first appeared on WWE programming at Survivor Series 2014 and lost to Triple H in a historic clash between the two men at WrestleMania. He also lost to Seth Rollins in 2015.

According to Russo, Vince McMahon might've heard of the WCW icon but didn't exactly know about his career progression:

"Bro, people find this hard to believe and Brian can back me up here. They find it hard to believe, bro, he doesn't watch any other product. I guarantee you he didn't know Surfer Sting, he didn't know young Sting, he didn't know Crow Sting. I guarantee you bro. Of course, he knew the name Sting, but to really know his career. I mean, Brian, I guarantee you Vince didn't know it." (From 3:30 - 3:57)

Sting is currently a part of AEW and has been teaming up with Darby Allin since signing with the promotion.

The WCW veteran hasn't slowed down even at the age of 63. At the recently concluded Forbidden Door pay-per-view, he proved the same. The Icon executed an insane stage dive onto the Bullet Club during a six-man tag team match.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far