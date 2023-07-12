Hall on Famer comments on if The Judgment Day is "stealing" The Bloodline's storyline in WWE (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Judgment Day's storyline in WWE seeming too similar to that of The Bloodline saga.

Judgment Day has dominated RAW for the last several months, with its members achieving great success. However, WWE began to tease dissension in the stable, with Finn Balor and Damian Priest often getting into disagreements.

Though Balor and Priest hugged it out in the closing moments of this week's RAW, it's safe to assume things won't be back on track for the stable so soon. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter wondered if The Judgment Day was "stealing" The Bloodline's break-up story that became the talk of the town.

"If I don't know if you've gotten this feeling, but is The Judgment Day stealing The Bloodline's storyline?" said Bill Apter. [3:32 - 3:41]

Apter added that the simmering tensions between Finn Balor and Damian Priest mimicked how things went down between The Usos and Roman Reigns.

"Yeah, I mean, there's nothing that's coming close to The Bloodline for a long time, but I just think the direction that Judgment Day is going in with Finn [Balor] and Damian Priest is kind of similar to what was going on between The Usos and The Head of the Table, too," said Apter. [4:26 - 4:48]

WWE Superstar Damian Priest says he and Finn Balor are brothers

At WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Damian Priest almost cashed in his MITB contract on Seth Rollins before getting into an argument with Finn Balor.

Following the show, The Archer of Infamy acknowledged that he and Balor have had certain misunderstandings recently. However, he cleared that they were brothers and that such disagreements won't hamper their relationship.

"Look, sometimes there are misunderstandings, and to be fair, we have had few lately. But, as far as The Judgment Day is concerned or Finn Balor and I are concerned, we're brothers, everything is good. I think he wasn't sure if I was there to cash in on him, which wasn't the goal, it wasn't an idea of mine, I did not want to do that," said Priest.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Let's say Finn Balor faces Seth Rollins at Summerslam. This time, whether he uses the Demon or gets help from Judgment Day, he defeats Seth and becomes the world champion just like in 2016.



Then 48… Here's a storyline scenario where I'll be invested in a Damian Priest cash-in:Let's say Finn Balor faces Seth Rollins at Summerslam. This time, whether he uses the Demon or gets help from Judgment Day, he defeats Seth and becomes the world champion just like in 2016.Then 48… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Here's a storyline scenario where I'll be invested in a Damian Priest cash-in:Let's say Finn Balor faces Seth Rollins at Summerslam. This time, whether he uses the Demon or gets help from Judgment Day, he defeats Seth and becomes the world champion just like in 2016. Then 48… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/U5c2lusPa3

Though it might resemble The Bloodline storyline from the outside, it's safe to say The Judgment Day's slow-burning tensions have the fans hooked.

Do you agree with Bill Apter's take on how Judgment Day and Bloodline have similar story arcs? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes