Hall of Famer compares Seth Rollins to Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently gave a pretty big compliment to Seth Rollins, comparing him to another Hall of Famer in Shawn Michaels.

The Visionary has been one of WWE's top superstars for nearly a decade, and it's easy to see why. Rollins has been a vital piece in major stories since debuting with the Shield in 2012. Now a two-time WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion, the 36-year-old has spent the past year burning down arenas in matches with Edge and Cody Rhodes.

He is currently in a feud against former United States Champion Riddle. The Visionary injured The Original Bro on RAW ahead of SummerSlam, rendering him unable to compete at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Shawn Michaels' former D-Generation X stablemate Road Dogg took to Twitter to heap praise on The Visionary. Just after RAW went on air, Brian G. James made the comparison, even hinting that Rollins could be the best right now.

"@WWERollins is the new HBK! And that’s saying something cuz @ShawnMichaels was the best! #WWERaw," Dogg wrote.

Seth Rollins delivers another excellent match on Monday Night RAW

Rollins began feuding with The Street Profits in recent weeks after injuring their friend Riddle. Last week, Montez Ford took him to the limit in an exciting contest. Angelo Dawkins had a chance to take the multi-time champion down a peg tonight.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for Dawkins, as Seth Rollins put him away with the Pedigree. That's not to say that Dawkins didn't put up a fight. The former Triple Crown WWE Tag Champion came close several times, including the moment he hit the Silencer.

When it all came to an end, it wasn't Dawkins' night. With both Ford and Dawkins defeated, it remains to be seen whether Seth Rollins will steer his focus back towards Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

