Hall of Famer complained after WWE made her look "ugly" in magazine, veteran photographer says

Former WWE photographer John Giamundo recently recalled how Luna Vachon disliked the way she was presented in one of the company's magazines.

Vachon worked for WWE between 1993 and 1994 before returning for another spell with the promotion between 1997 and 2000. At the time, many female WWE stars' on-screen presentations largely revolved around their glamorous appearances. Vachon, by contrast, took pride in trying to look menacing as one of the women's division's top villains.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Giamundo said Vachon once complained to him and another photographer, Tom Buchanan, about her "ugly" images:

"Tom is looking at a magazine and Luna comes over and is talking about how one of the magazines made her look uglier. It was just one of those weird [incidents]. She's talking to me, and I'm just a random guy with Tom. 'Why did they make me look ugly? I'm not attractive as it is. Why did they make me look ugly?'" [9:44 – 10:04]

In 2010, Vachon passed away at the age of 48 due to an overdose. She was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of the Legacy Wing.

How Trish Stratus protected WWE away from the ring

John Giamundo worked for WWE between 2000 and 2022. During his early days with the company, Trish Stratus was one of the most talented up-and-coming stars in the women's division.

Giamundo added that Stratus once tried to protect her character outside the ring by wearing a wig while traveling with an on-screen rival:

"One of the things I noticed when I started working for them, people still tried to keep kayfabe. I think one time Trish was wearing a black wig. She wasn't supposed to be riding with somebody. I'm like, 'Is that Trish?' She's keeping it [kayfabe] alive. She's not supposed to be riding with this person, but they ride together and now they don't like each other [on television]." [10:17 – 10:41]

In the same interview, Giamundo revealed what CM Punk was supposed to do on the same night he walked out before a RAW episode in 2014.

