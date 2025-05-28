Hall of Famer defends John Cena amid major WWE criticism: "I don't buy it" (Exclusive)

John Cena has recently been the target of much criticism in WWE, owing to his heel run. However, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter has an entirely different opinion.

Ad

Cena's heel turn, despite being shocking, has faced significant criticism from fans regarding its storyline. Many believe that The Rock's involvement and subsequent disappearance from the plot have made the story feel disconnected. Furthermore, there is a lack of credible opponents for him as well after he defeated Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter defended the reigning WWE Undisputed Champion and stated:

"They (fans) are saying that 'John Cena's heel turn is horrible, it doesn't work, blah blah blah.' I don't buy it. That's the internet wrestling community, people. It's not the people, the kids, and the fans that are watching it. I think he is growing in the heel world, and I don't think it's as bad as people on the internet are saying it is. That's my opinion." [25:27 onwards]

Ad

Trending

You can check out the full comments here:

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen how the rest of John Cena's run in WWE pans out.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More