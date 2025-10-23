Hall of Famer defends Michelle McCool starting to cry after hearing plans for storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE superstar Michelle McCool used to be one of the biggest female superstars in the company during her active in-ring years. She spent seven years in the promotion and proceeded to win multiple titles with the company, even becoming the inaugural WWE Divas Champion.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently revealed in an interview that he pitched a story to McCool about dropping her title, but that led to the wrestler crying. He said that he probably didn't approach her the right way which led to the situation.

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter reacted to the comment and jumped to McCool's defense, stating that it's normal for Michelle McCool to cry if she felt distressed over losing the title. He said that crying to her husband, The Undertaker, was a normal reaction from the star and that the impression that she cried to her husband, who went to Vince McMahon to have the story dropped, isn't correct.

"You know what? People have emotions, and that title was a big part of her life. So if she felt emotionally distressed over that and she wanted to cry about it, that's fine. But that's part of the story is that she went crying to her husband, who went to Vince McMahon. That's what this is all about," Apter said.

Michelle McCool's stint with the promotion wasn't extremely long, but it proved to be very fruitful. She held both the Divas and the WWE Women's Championship twice and even won two Slammy awards during the time, before retiring in 2011. She has since made a few appearances and has even wrestled at multiple Royal Rumbles and was most recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025, alongside Triple H.

