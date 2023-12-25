Hall of Famer discusses Naomi’s potential WWE return

A WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed Naomi's return to the Stamford-based company. The name in question is Booker T.

Naomi is currently performing under her real name, Trinity Fatu. She decided to part ways with WWE alongside former tag team partner Sasha Banks in May 2022 due to issues with the creative team.

The 36-year-old is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling. She defeated Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary to become the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his views on the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the 58-year-old stated that despite being signed with TNA, Trinity might still return to the Stamford-based company in the near future:

"That contract [Trinity's contract with TNA] is only going to be so long, I'm expecting, right?...I think there’s a chance. The reason why I think it’s a chance is because of what she’s done lately as far as going out there and working, Impact, you know, wrestling. Not just sitting at home, not just waiting – still trying to learn, more than anything," he said. [From 23:00 to 23:31]

Booker T further compared Trinity's hustle in TNA to what Drew McIntyre did after leaving WWE. The former World Champion pointed out that The Scottish Warrior earned his spot by putting in great work outside the company:

"Because that’s what, you know, the Drew McIntyres of the world went out there and did when they left WWE. They went out there and they worked. And they say, look, I want to try to earn my spot back there. I don’t just want to be given a spot, and seems like that’s what Naomi, excuse me, Trinity is doing." [From 23:32 to 23:48]

You can watch the entire podcast below:

Only time will tell whether Fatu will return to the company her husband, Jimmy Uso, is currently signed to or if she will keep working in IMPACT.

IMPACT Wrestling names Trinity Fatu, a.k.a. Naomi, as the Knockout of the Year

Naomi made her debut in IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year in a taped show, which aired on May 4. The former WWE Superstar confronted the then-Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, and Jordynne Grace.

Naomi defeated Purrazzo for the title at Slammiversary. She also defended the title successfully in a rematch at the Emergence event. In an entertaining bout at Bound For Glory, she beat Mickie James to extend her title reign. After such an outstanding year, the champion was rightly named the Knockout of the Year by the company.

What are your views on Naomi's journey outside WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here