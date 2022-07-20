"I hate to see him getting beaten up all the time"- Hall of Famer slams Rey Mysterio's booking in WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has shared his thoughts on Rey Mysterio's current position in WWE.

The Master of 619 is currently embroiled in a feud with Damian Priest and Finn Balor of Judgment Day on the red brand. He has been on the receiving end of multiple beatdowns by the heel duo in the last few weeks, which seemingly doesn't sit well with Apter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the Hall of Famer stressed that Mysterio is one of the greatest stars to have stepped inside the squared circle and should be treated as such:

"I did a column on should Rey Mysterio retire because I hate to see him getting beaten up all the time now. Here's a guy who was on top of the world, a major superstar. You can equate it with [Muhammad] Ali in his last few fights when Larry Holmes beat him. He's just getting beaten up and you watch him on TV and say, 'Why are you doing this?' I want the legend to be the legend." (From 36:04 to 36:37)

Bill Apter on Rey Mysterio's recent WWE RAW segment

The feud between The Mysterios and The Judgment started a few weeks back when Balor and Priest asked Dominik to join their ranks, stating that the latter's father was not the right leader.

This week on WWE RAW, the former world champion faced Damian Priest in a singles match. After Priest's victory, The Judgment Day threatened to hit Rey Mysterio with a con-chair-to unless Dominik joined them.

The younger Mysterio reluctantly agreed to their demand, but the heel duo insisted that it didn't work that way and hit him with several chair shots instead.

Speaking on the same podcast, Bill Apter disclosed that he feels Dominik might have already joined the villainous stable and could be putting on a facade:

"Dominik saying, 'I'll join, I'll join,' and then they kick his b*tt and say that's not how it works, I liked that part. I thought it was like, oh, they threw a curve at us. He might be with them and we don't know it. Could be he's in with them and he's kind of putting on a facade." (From 38:14 to 38:44)

Rey Mysterio will be celebrating his 20th anniversary in WWE next week on RAW at Madison Square Garden, which could be the perfect place and time for Dominik to turn on his father and establish himself on the red brand.

