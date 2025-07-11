Hall of Famer explains why WWE is doing Evolution despite low ticket sales (Exclusive)

While WWE Evolution is fast approaching, ticket sales for the event have been disappointing so far. However, this would not be a cause for any issues, according to Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

This year's Evolution PLE will be the second of its kind, exclusively featuring talent from the women's division. While earlier plans for the event involved Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair, those were reworked after their injuries, which may have further impacted ticket sales. However, Teddy Long thinks that the ticket sales being low is not a concern of WWE at this point.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the Hall of Famer stated:

"It ain't about what you are talking about. It's about money, these selling tickets. (When asked about low ticket sales) But don't mean nothing, they are selling." [2:55 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Bill Apter believes the ticket sales for WWE Evolution do not matter as much

Veteran journalist Bill Apter apparently shares similar views to those of Teddy Long concerning the ticket sales of Evolution 2.

According to Apter, the PLE itself will be considered successful based on the viewer count, rather than just the live audience. As such, Triple H and the company, according to him, are not very worried about selling more tickets, considering most of their revenue will come from sponsorship deals instead.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated:

"Tickets don't matter. It's viewers and what they (WWE) are getting paid to do this pay-per-view." [3:09 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how Evolution 2 pans out with the roster they do have available for the event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

