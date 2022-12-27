Hall of Famer gives his thoughts on how WWE could improve its production quality

Kevin Nash is a WWE Hall of Famer who has always been vocal about the wrestling industry. On the most recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, the former nWo member discussed the company's overall production quality.

Kevin Nash was a top star throughout the 90s and early 2000s. After a world title run in the Stamford-based company, he left for rival promotion WCW and co-founded one of the most legendary factions in pro wrestling history, the nWo. Big Daddy Cool has been around the business for decades and knows a lot about production quality and how to improve things creatively in WWE.

On a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, the Hall of Famer discussed what the company can do to improve its production quality and how things can be run more efficiently, saving the promotion time in terms of moving production items, how the cameras should work, and what shots must be taken in order to improve the product's quality.

“I would have less house shows. They’ve already shown for a fact, during COVID that it was more profitable for them not to do live events. So come in on Sunday, and have a call sheet and shoot, you know, have the crew come in Saturday, and get all the locations in the building for all the shots, have a call sheet, come in and shoot two and three camera shots that that production crew could definitely edit and install on Monday. Instead of everything being shot with a single camera and give it a completely different look," said Nash. (H/T Ringside News)

Throughout his illustrious career, the former nWo member has faced numerous opponents. He's had high-profile runs in WCW, WWE, and TNA (IMPACT Wrestling). Nash also follows what happens on RAW and SmackDown on a weekly basis because he clearly cares about the product.

Kevin Nash revealed that WWE reportedly paid Marvel $100,000 to use a Hall of Famer's name

During the peak of professional wrestling, the industry's biggest star was Terry Bollea, who most know as the larger-than-life "Hulk Hogan." However, Kevin Nash recently revealed that the moniker for WWE's poster boy during the company's most significant era cost them thousands of dollars.

“It was Marvel, and [WWF] paid, I wanna say one hundred grand, to use the Hulk trademark.”

Nash is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, having been inducted individually in 2015 and again in 2020 as part of nWo alongside Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan, and Sean Waltman.

Nash recently achieved his late son's dream of having the Kliq This YouTube channel reach 100,000 subscribers with the help of his followers and friends.

Given that WWE is now run by one of Big Daddy Cool's best friends in Triple H, Nash could potentially get a backstage role to help improve things in the company, as he has a wealth of knowledge to share about the business.

