Hall of Famer Mick Foley's son exits WWE; breaks silence on social media

Dewey, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has reportedly left the company. He was a part of the creative team.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Foley exited the promotion in April of this year. Johnson added that he was not cut and left of his own accord. Dewey most recently served as a writer for NXT. He also appeared on the short-lived reality TV show Holy Foley on the WWE Network.

Since the news broke earlier today, Dewey has responded on social media. Joel Pearl of Fightful noted that he did a lot for NXT and developmental, and Foley responded with the following:

"Thank you. I put my freaking heart into NXT/the PC. I learned so much about myself there. Definitely the most rewarding and gratifying time I had there!"

Dewey Foley was the lead writer for 205 Live during his time with WWE

Dewey was the lead writer of 205 Live at one point in his tenure with the company. 205 Live aired its final episode on February 11th and was replaced by Level Up the following week.

Mick Foley's son released a statement on 205 Live following its cancellation:

"It's the end of an era. 205 Live was special to me. How do we create the most with a limited roster & MANY restrictions? The Cruisers rocked it weekly, especially during the pandemic. I'm forever indebted to all talents who crossed paths with because of it. Thank you".

In October of 2018, Dewey Foley made an appearance on SmackDown as "Mr. Bootyworth". New Day's Kofi Kingston revealed that Mr. Bootyworth was the man responsible for making all the pancakes they gave to the WWE Universe.

The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro) interrupted and poured the pancake batter over his head. The segment and Dewey's response can be found here.

