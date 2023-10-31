Hall of Famer open to make return to commentary after retiring 7 years ago from the wrestling industry

IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Mike Tenay has commented on whether he would be open to returning to commentary.

The 68-year-old wrestling veteran served as an announcer in WCW before it was purchased by WWE, and he became part of TNA/IMPACT's original broadcast team when the promotion was founded in 2002. He quietly retired in 2016 and was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame this month.

During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Mike Tenay stated that he wouldn't rule out the possibility of returning to the commentary booth, but he wants it to be under his terms.

"Would I have liked to have continued in the role? Yeah, probably for a couple more years. I reflect back on it and the funny thing is I’ve spent more reflection in the last couple of weeks, in terms of preparation for what I’m going to say (during the Hall of Fame speech)... At the same time, would I rule any possibility of a comeback out? I would say no, I wouldn’t rule it out, but it would have to be under my terms. I don’t know that any company is willing to have it under my terms," said Tenay.

Mike Tenay says IMPACT Wrestling's commentary booth is in good hands with Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt

Before joining the IMPACT commentary team, Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt were part of WWE, and they were known as Tom Phillips and Aiden English, respectively.

Mike Tenay feels that IMPACT Wrestling is in good hands with them in the booth.

"Believe it or not… Tom Hannifan had reached out to Scott D’Amore and had just asked if maybe he could talk to me because I had never met Tom. Our paths had never crossed before. I had a wonderful conversation with him and I made it very plain to him how, for the first time — and again, you can use this — for the first time in a long time, I feel like the broadcast booth is in excellent hands." said Tenay.

IMPACT Wrestling is set to revert to TNA next year, and many fans would love to see Mike Tenay commentate on another show.

Would you like to see Mike Tenay come out of retirement? Sound off in the comments below!

