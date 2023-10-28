Veteran journalist Bill Apter has picked names like former WWE Champion Bruno Sammartino and Harley Race as part of his Wrestling Mount Rushmore.

The wrestling business has witnessed performers who have left an indelible mark on the industry with their work. Every generation has its share of greats who transcend the business and achieve massive global success. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch, among others, are some of the athletes who have become household names among the current crop of stars.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter to pick his Wrestling Mount Rushmore. Being the knowledgeable wrestling historian he is, Apter went back decades and mentioned names like Mil Mascaras and Bruno Sammartino in his all-time great list.

"Totally different. Mil Mascaras, Bruno Sammartino, Harley Race, Dory Funk Jr," said Bill Apter. [1:25 - 1:40]

Kurt Angle says he could have never defeated Bruno Sammartino in WWE

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Kurt Angle confessed that it would have been a monstrous task for him to defeat Bruno Sammartino. The WWE legend explained how Sammartino is one of the most successful wrestlers of all time and that besting him in the ring would have been no mean feat.

"Bruno would have been tough to beat. He had a streak when he was champion. I think it was for 2,800 [2803] days. Bruno is the most dominating wrestler in the history of the WWF/WWE. I don't know if him losing eventually was a fluke, I don't know if Bruno didn't lose very much in his career, maybe, you know, 4, 5 , 6 times. So I would say he's probably one of the most unbeatable wrestlers in the history of the business and I'm not sure if I could have beaten him," said Kurt Angle.

Sammartino holds the record for the longest WWE Championship reign in history, with his run clocking in at a staggering 2,803 days.

