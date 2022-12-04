Kurt Angle recently spoke about the late great Bruno Sammartino, saying he could never have defeated the legendary former WWE Champion.

Before Hulk Hogan brought mainstream attention to the global juggernaut, Bruno Sammartino was its undisputed poster boy. His 2,803-day reign as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion from 1963-1971 is still the longest in the company's history. Not only was Sammartino a big draw, but he was also a fearsome in-ring worker.

While speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kurt Angle revealed how he would have had a hard time in the ring with Bruno Sammartino. Angle pointed out that since the late WWE Hall of Famer lost only a handful of matches in his decades-long career, he wouldn't fancy his chances against him.

"Bruno would have been tough to beat. He had a streak when he was the champion. I think it was for 2,800 [2803] days. Bruno is the most dominating wrestler in the history of the WWE. I don't know if him losing eventually was a fluke, I don't know if Bruno didn't lose very much in his career, maybe, you know, 4, 5 , 6 times. So I would so he's probably one of the most unbeatable wrestlers in the history of the business and I'm not sure if I could have beaten him," said Kurt Angle. (1:31 - 2:08)

Kurt Angle on the possibility of wrestling one last match in WWE

The Olympic gold medallist last competed inside the ring at WrestleMania 35, losing to Baron Corbin. Sadly, though, that match is not fondly remembered by either fans or Kurt Angle himself. When asked if he was interested in returning for one final bout, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed disinterest in getting back.

Angle added that he had a good enough career that he's proud of and would only return for a tag team match where his body is not at risk.

“I don’t think so. I had a knee replacement five months ago. I’m good. I think I’ve had a good enough career that I’m very proud of. If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I’d make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed." (2:35 - 3:05)

Kurt Angle is scheduled to appear on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, where he will celebrate his birthday. Since such occasions aren't often a part of TV, fans can expect to see more than just Angle celebrating and getting greeted by others.

