'It's where he belongs' - Hall of Famer predicts what Finn Balor will unleash as a member of Judgment Day (Exclusive)

Finn Balor was part of a collective with Liv Morgan and AJ Styles that came up short against Judgment Day at WWE Hell in a Cell. The next day, in a move that stunned the world, Balor showed off his true colors, destroying Edge as he aligned with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

Balor always had a dark side, a demonic persona if you will. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter believes that the transition to the dark side will allow him to tap into the darkness:

"Great choice as Balor will bring the Demon -- his dark side -- with him to The Judgment day. It's where he belongs to get that "Edge" endorsement and a better push!"

Apter also praised the timing of the said swerve. Much like the rest of the WWE Universe, he did not see the twist coming at all.

"One of the most shocking swerves in ages. Came out of nowhere. Edge needs friends and it's obvious he has none now."

Fans who tuned into RAW were divided about how the heel turn and betrayal transpired. While some echoed Mr. Apter's sentiments, others were not nearly as sympathetic. Social media had this to say:

So... Edge turns heel to feud with AJ, then he starts a faction, has won every match he's been in this year and the faction turns on him? So... Edge turns heel to feud with AJ, then he starts a faction, has won every match he's been in this year and the faction turns on him? @WWE #RAW #WWERaw https://t.co/00OCeSFaoE

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager WWE got spooked by Cody being injured so Vince panicked and phone called John Cena out of his busy schedule and turned Edge babyface after a 2-month heel run. WWE got spooked by Cody being injured so Vince panicked and phone called John Cena out of his busy schedule and turned Edge babyface after a 2-month heel run.

What happened when Finn Balor tapped into his demonic persona the last time around?

Well, something went wrong. When The Demon King attempted to deliver his trademark move, 'Coup De Grace,' the top rope snapped, allowing Roman Reigns to pick up a big win. WWE Extreme Rules 2021 saw the Tribal Chief make The Demon King just a statistic on his road to total domination.

While he did become the WWE United States Champion soon after, Finn Balor shifted from the main event scene. This heel turn could be the gateway to bigger and better things for him if the company does indeed have plans for his future.

