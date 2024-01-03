Hall of Famer predicts a new WrestleMania match for Cody Rhodes after The Rock's Head of the Table promo

The landscape in WWE has changed very quickly after The Rock returned to RAW Day 1 this past Monday.

The People's Champ made an electrifying return to RAW this past Monday Night. In addition to laying the smackdown on Jinder Mahal, the Brahma Bull got on the mic to address the WWE Universe. His closing line was the highlight of the segment, where he hinted that he might face the Head of the Table, Roman Reigns.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray stated that WWE was in a position to book a stacked WrestleMania 40 card. He claimed that the company had several main eventers like Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and possibly The Rock as well. He felt that if the company was going for Rock vs. Reigns, they could then book Cody and Randy in a personal, heated rivalry that didn't need the title.

"We have so many heavy hitters right now internally. Whether that's Punk and Seth, whether that's The Rock returning last night, whether that's Roman, whether that's Cody. Who am I forgetting right now as big main events for 1 and 2?" He continued, "I'm sorry, I forgot Randy's name which is very important because we could get Cody and Randy which is a personal story as opposed to a story about a Universal Championship." [5:00 - 5:40]

You can watch the full video here:

Vince Russo feels Endeavor is pushing for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

During the recent Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE writer Vince Russo mentioned that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was the blockbuster, sellout match, and the Endeavor merger may have pushed the company to move in that direction.

"I guarantee you, bro. With Endeavor, Rock is the match they want. That is the mainstream match. Cody is a wrestling match, bro. And I don't think they're thinking, 'Okay, Roman will go over Rock to give Cody the title.' I just don't think they're thinking that way," Russo said.

Expand Tweet

He praised Cody as a good hand but pointed out that Cody vs. Roman would just be a good wrestling match, whereas The Brahma Bull would bring mainstream attention.

Do you think WWE will cut short Cody's story for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.