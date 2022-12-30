Hall of Famer reacts to Triple H's latest addition to the WWE roster

WWE legend Shawn Michaels recently shared his thoughts on Triple H's newest signee Dragon Lee joining the NXT brand.

Dragon Lee recently announced at a Lucha Libre AAA event that he'll be heading to the Stamford-based promotion in 2023. The 27-year-old has also previously competed for AEW, where he teamed up with Rush and Andrade El Idolo to take on the Elite during the first round of the company's trios title tournament.

Lee will be assigned to the NXT brand upon joining the company, which Shawn Michaels spearheads. In September 2022, HBK's job title was confirmed as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, and he is responsible for both creative direction and development for WWE's developmental brand. The Hall of Famer recently shared his reaction to the news on Twitter.

"Excited to continue building depth and adding talent to the roster. Welcome to NXT @dragonlee95," tweeted Shawn Micheals.

Triple H called the newest WWE signee an "unbelievable athlete"

Dragon Lee is one of the most athletic wrestlers of the current generation. He is best known for his work for the Mexican professional wrestling promotion CMLL. He also made a one-off appearance on AEW, where he was on the losing end of a six-man tag team match against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

After the match, Lee was attacked by Andrade and Rush. However, there was no follow-up on the incident.

Triple H seemed delighted with his signing as he took to Twitter to share his thoughts. The 14-time world champion called Lee an "unbelievable athlete" who's just getting started.

"An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe… and he’s just getting started. The next chapter of @dragonlee95’s career begins with @WWENXT!" wrote Triple H.

Lee is only 27 years old and is a familiar name on the Mexican Independent Circuit. The Luchadore has a golden opportunity to learn under the guidance of Shawn Michaels and become the next breakout Mexican star.

What do you think of Triple H signing Dragon Lee for the NXT brand? Sound off below, and let us know!

