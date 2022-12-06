Hall of Famer recalls legendary WWE Tag Team splitting due to drug controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently revealed that he cut ties with his legendary Tag Team partner, Tully Blanchard, over the latter's drug controversy.

Anderson and Blanchard came together in WWE/F in the late 80s and formed The Brain Buster. The duo went on to win the Tag Team titles in the promotion. The two are known to have inspired several wrestlers today, most notably former AEW Tag Champions FTR. They were even part of The Four Horsemen at some point in time.

During a recent episode ARN podcast, Arn revealed that he and Tully left the Stamford-based promotion in 1989 and were headed to WCW, which was then owned by Jim Herd. Before the transfer could happen, WCW learned that Blanchard had tested positive for drugs. The company then decided to take back their offer, as they felt that the duo were only valuable as a tag team.

"Once we figured out what had happened and they weren’t going to hire him, I mean, that was probably the last conversation that we had for maybe 10 years," he said. "I didn’t blame Tully. I blamed Jim Herd. For him to look at me and say we weren’t worth as much as singles as we were as a team, and since Tully was not going to be hireable because of what had happened, he was going to cut me 150 grand. My focus with Herd went off of Tully because Jim Herd wouldn’t have been smart enough to come up with that." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard would end up in AEW in 2019. While Arn was the on-screen coach for Cody Rhodes (who has since left for WWE), Blanchard managed Shawn Spears and FTR.

Arn Anderson's son recently took on another WWE Hall of Famer

Arn Anderson's son Brock recently took on a WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, who came out of retirement.

Big Time Wrestling held a pay-per-view named Return of the Dragon on November 27. The main event of the show saw Steamboat team up with FTR to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and a mystery partner.

The Hall of Famer showed up alongside his son, and took a mic to announce the so-called mystery opponent. After teasing that to be himself, the former Four Horsemen member revealed Nick Aldis. After an impressive performance by The Dragon, his team picked up the victory.

This was the second occasion this year when a high-profile WWE Hall of Famer returned after a decade of inactivity for "one last match," as Ric Flair's Final Match pay-per-view earlier this year saw the last match of the Nature Boy. He teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

