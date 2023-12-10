Hall of Famer retracts previous comment about WWE Women's division (Exclusive)

A legendary veteran of the pro wrestling industry has happily backtracked on his previous comment regarding WWE's Women's division booking.

In a recent episode of SmackDown, Bianca Belair was seen opening the show with a segment alongside other superstars. This had prompted the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter to express his dissatisfaction regarding the booking. However, he has changed his views since then, according to his latest comments.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter heaped praise on the state of the Women's division in WWE.

"On another show, I wasn't too crazy about them opening last Friday's SmackDown... with the girls but I'm kinda taking that back. I thought that was really hot opening, and I think the girl's division is pretty exciting at this point," Bill Apter said. [1:52 - 2:08]

Bill Apter recently praised two rising WWE Superstars

While the Stamford-based promotion already has a star-studded roster, two more additions have made waves recently in the tag team division. According to the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter, the Creed Brothers deserve all the praise coming their way.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist compared the two rising superstars to the legendary Steiner Brothers.

"I tweeted something, I got two zillion views yesterday after Monday Night RAW. I said that in my opinion, the Creed Brothers are maturing into what the Steiner Brothers became. And after these last few weeks, on the main roster, I am definitely seeing them. They seem like more polished, everything they are doing seems to be definite, and I think if the WWE wants to really heat up the tag team division, which I wish they would, that these guys are perfect for that," Bill Apter said.

As of now, only time will tell what is next for the Creed Brothers in WWE.

