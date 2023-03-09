Hall of Famer reveals details of Chris Benoit offering to talk to Vince McMahon to bring him to WWE (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently recalled that the late Chris Benoit once offered to talk to Vince McMahon to bring him to WWE.

Benoit is one of the greatest in-ring performers in the company's history, whose mastery over the art of wrestling has made him a revered figure. Unfortunately, this has been overshadowed by the shocking developments of 2007, when it was reported that Chris Benoit had committed suicide after killing his wife and son.

However, his friends and colleagues from the past continue to remember the man Benoit was before darkness engulfed him.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter shared one such fond memory of the former WWE Champion.

He revealed a conversation with Benoit where the latter was perplexed about why Apter wasn't involved in WWE. The veteran journalist added that Chris Benoit went as far as to offer to talk to Vince McMahon to bring him into the promotion.

"Chris (Benoit) says 'I have never understood why they never involved you in WWE?' I said, 'well, I don't know. I don't ask, I'm working successfully for the magaz ine. I'm happy and he said to me if you want me to talk to Vince. I said 'yeah if you want to. I don't think I'm going anywhere.' But he said, 'let me talk to Vince. You're a valuable asset and I'd love to have you in the company that we work for.' And then what happened happened," said Bill Apter. (26:29 - 27:00)

WWE legend Kurt Angle on wrestling Chris Benoit

One of the greatest rivalries fans were blessed to witness was between Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit. The duo had many great matches, none more iconic than their Royal Rumble 2003 clash, where Benoit and Angle brought the house down.

A couple of months ago, while speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist stated that the Royal Rumble 2003 match was the best of his career.

Angle added that he was proud of what he achieved during the bout, as he was struggling with his knee before getting into the ring.

"I will tell you this. My match with Chris Benoit at the Royal Rumble 2003 was the best match I ever had in my life. It's the one I'm most proud of. I actually had knee surgery before that, so I wasn't a 100%."

The most memorable moment of Chris Benoit's career came at WrestleMania 20, where he defeated Shawn Michaels and Triple H to win the WWE Championship.

