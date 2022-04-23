Hall of Famer reveals why Dusty Rhodes was "p****d" at him after his match with Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has recalled a moment from 2014 when Dusty Rhodes was p****d at him after his match with Cody Rhodes.

Alongside Dogg's long-term tag team partner Billy Gunn, The New Age Outlaws reformed in 2014. The attitude era tag team was able to recapture their former glory by winning the WWE Tag Team Championships for the 6th time.

Speaking on his podcast, Oh You Didn't Know, Road Dogg stated that Dusty Rhodes was unhappy with him after his steel cage match with Cody on RAW. This was because he couldn't successfully catch Cody, who was attempting to hit a moonsault off the top of the cage.

"I told him I’m not going to catch you in a 69, I’m not going to catch you perfectly,” Road Dogg said, regarding Cody’s moonsault spot during their match. “He said 'all I need you to do is stick your arm out there,’ and I said I’ll do that. They cut to a different camera, it looked great but Dusty was p****d. When I went to NXT not long after that, he apologized to me." Road Dogg added: "That’s the truth, Dusty said ‘hey man, that’s my baby boy,’ I said ‘Dusty, you don’t have to apologize to me, I totally understand.’ That’s what it is, I had no problem with Dusty wanting to protect his child and being interested in his child’s safety." H/T WrestlingInc

Dusty Rhodes passed away in 2015 and was therefore not able to witness the incredible things that Cody would go on to achieve. However, moments like this highlight the care that Dusty had towards him, both as a performer and as his son.

Cody is producing a documentary about his father Dusty Rhodes

Having recently made his return to WWE, Cody Rhodes has made it clear to all that his mission is to capture a world championship in honor of his father.

During a recent interview with Variety, The American Nightmare also revealed that he and A&E are working together to further pay tribute to Dusty Rhodes. They are set to produce a documentary about the late great Hall of Famer.

"I also just wanted to share with you because I haven’t been able to share with anyone, I’m really excited that A&E is doing a documentary on my dad. To be able to be the executive producer on it and not have that even be in question and to be able to coordinate people who really were in his life and to tell his story, that’s a big part of this journey as well. To see that and have that crew there as well. Part of his journey is part of mine." H/T Variety

On the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38, Cody gave a heartfelt speech to the WWE Universe about what his father means to him and how he intends to honor his legacy now that he is back in the WWE.

