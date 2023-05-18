Hall of Famer reveals former WWE star Haku once punched "his fist through a wall" (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently spoke about how WWE veteran Haku was a gentleman but could become a "shooter" if he wasn't treated with respect.

A 45-year veteran of the wrestling business, Haku made a name for himself by competing across the globe. He worked for WWE from 1986-1992, where he won the Tag Team Championship once, alongside the late great Andre The Giant.

The 64-year-old performer is regarded highly by his peers for being a legitimate tough guy who could easily take down anyone in a real fight. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter revealed how Haku was a dedicated family man.

However, Apter added that though the wrestling legend was good with everyone that treated him with respect, he resented those who were "nasty" to him. He also recalled seeing Haku once punching his first through a wall in anger.

"There's another side of him that I saw. He loves his family. He loves people but when people are nasty to him, he's a shooter. And I once saw him punch his fist through a wall, it might have been in Baltimore. But you gotta treat him with respect because he demands it. He's a gentleman but he's a shooter, right Teddy?" said Bill Apter. (4:31 - 4:59)

WWE veteran Barbarian thinks Haku could take down Brock Lesnar in a real fight

Last year in an interview, Barbarian, a former tag team partner of Haku, went as far as to say that Haku could take down Brock Lesnar in a real fight. While he made it clear The Beast Incarnate would win inside the wrestling ring, when it came to an unscripted fight, he believed Haku would have the upper hand.

"But, if anything goes, you know, because I know my brother, if anything goes, I have to give it to Haku. Haku has crazy strength. Oh man, I know the man. But if it's no rules, Haku will take the edge. I mean, that's my opinion; I don't know, I could be wrong," said Barbarian.

The WWE veteran only occasionally wrestles now, with his last match going down in October last year, where he and Barbarian competed in a tag team match.

