63-year-old WWE legend would beat Brock Lesnar in a real fight without rules, claims veteran

Brock Lesnar has built a reputation for being one of the most intimidating stars of the modern era. Several fans have envisioned how a real fight between Lesnar and the original 'tough guy' in wrestling, Haku, would pan out. Former WWE star The Barbarian recently opened up about the dream clash.

The Barbarian considered Haku a brother as they teamed up together as the 'Faces of Fear' during the late 1990s for WWE and WCW. Legends such as Steve Austin, The Rock, and many others have labeled Haku as the toughest guy in wrestling, as there have been countless stories of the Tongan wrestling legend's dominating presence in unscripted fights.

It's a well-established fact that the 63-year-old veteran is a legitimate badass both in and outside the ring. However, Lesnar is not a normal human being either, as the Beast Incarnate has proven with his exploits in the UFC and as an amateur wrestler.

During a recent interview on the Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube channel, The Barbarian reckoned that Brock Lesnar might have had the upper hand in a bar fight against Haku if proper rules were in place.

"Okay, let me put it this way. If you go by the rules, 'Oh, no, you cannot touch his eye. If it goes by the rules, Brock will win. I mean, that's my idea. If you go by the rules, Brock will tie Haku in any which way, in a proper way." [0:47 - 1:11]

The Barbarian shares a close relationship with Haku and is adamant that Brock Lesnar might not have stood a chance in an "anything goes" brawl if both men were at their respective physical peaks.

Barbarian, aka Headshrinker Sione, opined that while he hadn't met Brock Lesnar, he respected what the former WWE Champion had achieved in the business. He, however, backed his former tag team partner Haku to win a hypothetical bar fight against Brock Lesnar, and he even explained why:

"But, if anything goes, you know, because I know my brother, if anything goes, I have to give it to Haku. Haku has crazy strength. Oh man, I know the man. But if it's no rules, Haku will take the edge. I mean, that's my opinion; I don't know, I could be wrong." [1:12 - 1:40]

When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

The former Universal Champion last stepped into the ring at Crown Jewel and picked up an unconvincing victory over Bobby Lashley.

While fans expect Lesnar to complete his trilogy with Lashley, WWE has a few other exciting match-ups for the Beast Incarnate when he returns to TV. The 45-year-old star should ideally be back on the road to WrestleMania to build towards his match for next year's mega show.

A fast-rising WWE star's name has emerged as a potential opponent for Brock Lesnar. While fans wouldn't mind such a showdown, reports suggest that the company is yet to decide who Brock will face at WrestleMania Hollywood.

