5 feuds for Brock Lesnar when he returns to WWE

Brock Lesnar remains one of WWE's biggest stars and fans are anxious to see him back. The Beast defeated Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel in his last match on November 5th.

With the Royal Rumble just around the corner, it seems likely that Brock will return as the company begins the Road to WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

Listed below are five feuds for Brock Lesnar when he returns to WWE.

#5. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's rivalry is far from over. The Beast escaped with a victory over The All Mighty at WWE Crown Jewel. Lashley had Lesnar in the Hurt Lock but Brock was able to counter into a pinfall.

Bobby hasn't forgotten that Brock was the superstar that cost him the United States Championship and will eventually want his revenge. The match at Crown Jewel felt like a preview for a bigger clash down the line. Lashley has stated that he wants another match and most WWE fans would have no problem with that.

#4. Austin Theory

Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to become the new United States Champion. He won the match after Lashley leveled The Visionary with a Spear. Rollins was holding Theory up for a Falcon Arrow before being taken out by Lashley, with Austin falling on top of Seth for the pinfall victory.

The United States Champion has already moved on from his failed cash-in attempt and is one of the main stars on WWE RAW. If Brock returns to the red brand, Austin currently holds the most important title on Monday nights, so naturally, The Beast will try to conquer him.

#3. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman reminded the world how talented he is at WWE Crown Jewel and then inadvertently explained what has held him back in the company with a nonsensical tweet.

At the premium live event, Braun defeated Omos in impressive fashion. The Monster of All Monsters somehow lifted the Nigerian Giant onto his shoulders and planted him with a Powerslam for the pinfall victory.

The 39-year-old suffered a shocking loss to Ricochet in the SmackDown World Cup on last week's edition of the blue brand. A victory over Brock Lesnar would help put that in the rearview mirror.

#2. Gunther

Gunther and Brock Lesnar have been rumored to face each other at WrestleMania 39 next year at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Ring General versus The Beast would be a match for the ages and could headline one of the nights of WrestleMania. The company has been building up the Intercontinental and United States Championships as of late on RAW and SmackDown.

It makes sense to do so as Roman Reigns currently holds the two most important titles in the company. Brock Lesnar chasing the US or IC Title instantly brings credibility to the belt and the champion.

#1. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are destined to fight until the end of time. Their rivalry may be tiring for some, but the Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam earlier this year proved that Brock and Roman can still put on an entertaining main event.

Lesnar tipping over the ring with a tractor while The Tribal Chief was still inside is a moment most wrestling fans will never forget. Roman's reign has lasted 819 days now and perhaps The Beast just needs one more match to finally put an end to it.

