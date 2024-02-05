Hall of Famer reveals why she had PTSD after leaving WWE

Women's wrestling has reached great heights, with female superstars headlining WWE shows and even premium live events. However, this was not the case a few years back. Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently revealed she had PTSD after leaving the Stamford-based company.

The 48-year-old was an integral part of WWE's female roster during The Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras. Torrie Wilson announced her retirement in May 2008 after she was released from her contract. She made a few appearances in the coming years before her induction into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Torrie Wilson stated she did not watch wrestling after leaving WWE. The Hall of Famer revealed that she had PTSD after leaving the wrestling promotion due to being put into certain vulnerable situations during her career:

"I didn’t watch wrestling. I didn’t want anything to do with wrestling for many years after I left mostly because I just had a certain amount of PTSD from being so vulnerable out there and feeling like I was put in this kind of, like, this raunchy role that wasn’t me. I felt judgment from people. I felt like people looked down on me for like, just stuff that I did, the bra and panty matches and all that, so like, I just wanted to shut that door," said Torrie Wilson. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Wilson further revealed that she started getting back into wrestling after she was invited to take part in the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble Match:

"For many years, I didn't watch. It wasn't until they called me to do the Royal Rumble [2018’s first ever Women’s Rumble match] that I started to kind of catch up and then I got really into it, like more into it than I ever was when I was wrestling." [H/T: Cageside Seats]

You can watch the entire interview below:

Torrie Wilson reveals her favorite WWE female Superstar

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Wilson revealed that Rhea Ripley is her current favorite female superstar:

"There's a lot of really good ones, but I'm obsessed with one right now – Rhea Ripley. Who isn't? She is such a bada**. I mean, they're all incredible. I've definitely gone through periods where I've been super obsessed with Charlotte and then super obsessed with Sasha Banks, Bianca. They're all up there, right? But Rhea Ripley right now is just killing it," Torrie Wilson said.

During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer sent a light-hearted warning to The Eradicator. However, the veteran acknowledged that if she got inside the ring with the Women's World Champion, the latter would easily beat her down.

