Hall of Famer says everything WWE star Gunther does looks like a "shoot" (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently spoke about how he was a massive fan of WWE star Gunther and explained that the IC Champion's in-ring work looked like a "shoot."

It's no secret that The Ring General is one of the most feared performers in WWE today. He's closing in on touching 300 days with the Intercontinental Championship, one of the longest reigns in the title's history. Gunther successfully defended his gold against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39 in a match that many have termed the best of the two-night event.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter was asked about the best wrestlers in the business today. The veteran journalist first spoke about Roman Reigns and Bryan Danielson.

He explained that although the American Dragon wasn't as flashy as others, he was one of the finest when it came to technical wrestling.

"Roman Reigns, I mean, totally incredible. Another guy who's not a complete showman, but how can you not put him in the top three in terms of wrestler Bryan Danielson. I mean, talk about a technical wrestler. That one-hour Iron Man match that he had with MJF was a showcase for MJF because we already knew what Danielson could do," said Bill Apter.

Apter then mentioned how he'd been a vocal supporter of Gunther from the beginning. He stated that the Imperium leader was capable of executing both technical and hard-hitting style wrestling. Bill Apter also feels that Gunther's in-ring work was very realistic and that everything he did looked like a "shoot."

"And the third one, I have been making a lot of noise for the man formerly known as Walter. The Australian star known as Gunther. My goodness. Here's a guy who can wrestle technically; he can destroy. Everything he does looks like a shoot," added Bill Apter. [3:26 - 4:21]

Gunther doesn't think the man to defeat him is in WWE

In an interview following his WrestleMania 39 match, Gunther said he was confident no matter who stepped up next to challenge him. The Austrian star feels that the one to eventually defeat him may not even be in WWE yet.

"[WrestleMania] was my focus, let's see what happens on SmackDown. I guess I'll see who is next in line. I'm fairly confident," Gunther stated, before adding, "I'm not sure if the man who is going to be able to beat me if he's arrived here already. Everybody go out and find him."

Considering Sheamus wasn't pinned during the WWE WrestleMania 39 match, it's safe to assume we could see another showdown between him and Gunther soon.

