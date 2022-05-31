"He is the greatest Superstar of all time" - WWE legend makes a big claim about John Cena

John Cena's days as a full-time WWE Superstar are long gone, but his impact can still be felt within the company. During the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle explained why John Cena was statistically the greatest wrestler in the promotion's history.

The topic revolved around the record for most world titles, with Ric Flair and John Cena tied at the top with 16 reigns apiece. Angle, however, reminded fans that Cena had won all his world championships in World Wrestling Entertainment, unlike the Nature Boy.

On the Kurt Angle show, the Olympic gold medalist added that Cena's accomplishments clearly put him above any other talent.

"Looking back, I mean, at the career he has had. He is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time because he won 16 WWE world titles," noted Kurt Angle. "He is the only one to do that. Ric Flair won world titles in other companies. John Cena has done it only in the WWE, and that's what makes him stand out." [From 44:00 onwards]

Kurt Angle says John Cena will eventually break Ric Flair's WWE record

John Cena has been waiting for his 17th world title victory since his last reign in 2017. Kurt Angle believes that the Cenation Leader will surpass Ric Flair before ending his career.

While Angle was reasonably confident about his prediction, he also mentioned Randy Orton as another candidate who could climb up the list and overtake everybody in the years to come.

"The answer is simple. Yes! Yes, he will [break Ric Flair's record]," said Angle. "I believe John Cena will be the only 17-time world champion. I do believe Randy Orton is going to catch up to him and possibly surpass him. So, you know, I know that records are made to be broken, and I believe John Cena is going to break Ric Flair's record." [56:33 - 56:53]

John Cena and Randy Orton have been the most valuable stars in Vince McMahon's company over the past decade. It would be exciting to see who gets the honor of having the most reigns when they both decide to hang up their boots.

