Hall of Famer says WWE should have a unification match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for the world titles (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer and wrestling veteran Bill Apter thinks there should be a Winner Takes All match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins sometime in the future with both of their titles on the line.

The Tribal Chief is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion while his longtime rival Seth Rollins is the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. The former is the main champion of SmackDown while the latter is the top titleholder of Monday Night RAW. The Head of the Table has been champion for over a thousand days, a milestone that hasn't been accomplished in nearly four decades.

Bill Apter was recently in a discussion with Teddy Long and Mac Davis on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine. Apter stated that although Seth Rollins has a world title, many fans still view Roman Reigns as the world champion.

"I've met Seth many times even when he was in the indies. Great guy, very well spoken, great personality but very dedicated, you know, he still has a wrestling school and he still goes back there once in a while and works with the guys. But my feeling on the World Heavyweight Championship is that I think the fans are still looking at Roman Reigns even though he's not the World Heavyweight Champion but I think they still look at him with the Universal Title as the world champion," said Apter. [0:30-1:12]

Bill Apter suggested that somewhere down the line, the two stars should collide in a unification match to crown a single world champion in WWE.

"They were trying to make the world championship the primary belt but I think - and Seth Rollins deserves this - but I think somewhere there's got to be a showdown between the two former Shield members there to decide who is really the one champion, maybe bring them together," he added. [1:12-1:31]

Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest on WWE RAW this week

On the latest episode of RAW, The Visionary had his first title defense against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in the main event of the show. This was an open challenge, which was answered by The Punishment on social media.

The Architect won the bout by pinfall after hitting Priest with a Stomp. WWE also teased a match between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins, as the two stars stood eye-to-eye in the ring during the show. Rollins was challenged to a match for the title by Bron Breakker last Tuesday, who invited him to show up on NXT next week.

