Hall of Famer sends message to The Usos following WWE RAW

The Usos have officially split and are on different brands, but that didn't stop a WWE Hall of Famer from sending a message to them. Bubba Ray Dudley took to Twitter and teased the possibility of another match between Jimmy & Jey and The Dudley Boyz.

Jimmy Uso turned on his brother Jey Uso at SummerSlam when he helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Tribal Combat. It led to several confrontations culminating in Jey quitting SmackDown and moving to RAW.

On the other hand, Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley recently reunited at the 1,000th anniversary tapings of IMPACT Wrestling. It was D-Von's first match since 2016, and it seems like he's in good health to continue wrestling as a tag team.

Bubba Ray recently teased the idea of a feud between The Dudley Boyz and The Usos on Twitter. The feud will center around their finishing moves, the 3D and the 1D.

"Might have to run this shiznit back…3D vs ☝🏽n Done," Bubba Ray wrote.

The Dudley Boyz recently signed a WWE Legends contract, but it's unclear if they will wrestle for the company. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Jey are in different brands, and it will likely stay that way until their rumored match at WrestleMania 40.

Did The Usos get permission to use the 3D as their own?

In an appearance on The A2theK podcast last year, D-Von Dudley revealed that Jimmy and Jey Uso asked for his permission to use the 3D. D-Von was more than happy to allow them to honor him and Bubba Ray Dudley.

"For them to come to me and ask me, 'Is it okay if we use the 3D?' I looked at them and said, 'F Yeah,' but I didn't say, 'F.' You know what I said? I said, 'I would love for you guys to do that,'" D-Von said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

D-Von recently returned to the ring after a seven-year absence. He was ecstatic to wrestle again after a health scare a few years ago. However, it remains to be seen if he'll be wrestling on a regular basis like Bubba Ray.

