"Maybe he doesn't have that drive"- Hall of Famer speculates on Kevin Owens' future with WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on Kevin Owens' position in WWE.

The Prizefighter was involved in a months-long feud with Ezekiel on the red brand before getting sidelined due to a minor injury. Many fans and critics have considered this program a step-down after his historic rivalry against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin that culminated with a match between the two at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Bill Apter stated that he doesn't see where KO fits in right now.

"So where does Kevin Owens go from here? I don't know where he is in the mix. We have to get through SummerSlam and I don't know where Owens fits with anyone that I'm looking at this point in WWE. He's been through the entire roster and I enjoy his little talk show gimmick, he's a really good wrestler. He's a really good, hot performer, [and] you need to match him up with somebody hot," said Apter. (from 31:12 to 32:04)

The Hall of Fame journalist speculated that Owens opting for a lighter schedule could be the reason behind his recent booking:

"I think some of that is personal too because I've just heard stories that he needs to stop and be with his family as well," he continued. "So maybe he doesn't have that drive right now to be pushed up to the top, but if he does I don't know where to put him at this point." (from 32:28 to 32:48)

Kevin Owens made his return to WWE programming on RAW

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Kevin Owens make his return to WWE programming after being on the sidelines for a few weeks.

The former Universal Champion was slated for one-on-one action against Ezekiel, Elias or their younger brother Elrod in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. However, those plans were nixed after he reportedly suffered a minor injury.

Owens hosted his talkshow, The KO Show, with Riddle being his special guest. KO pitched joining forces The Original Bro and suggested "Bro-KO" as a name for their team.

But Riddle was quick to decline Owens' offer, highlighting that the latter is one of the most untrustworthy people on the roster. The duo were soon interrupted by Seth Rollins, who attacked the former RAW Tag Team Champion from behind.

Riddle and Seth Rollins will settle their differences inside the squared circle at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Owens' immediate future is unclear.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far