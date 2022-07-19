WWE announces Seth Rollins will face former champion at SummerSlam

WWE has announced a match for Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. The two-time Universal Champion will battle former United States Champion Riddle on July 30th in Nashville.

Seth Rollins has had a rough go of it lately on WWE RAW. He has wrestled 72 matches in 2022 so far and has a record of 21-51.

He spent months trying to get an opponent for WrestleMania 38 and Vince McMahon hand-picked Cody Rhodes. He lost three times in a row to The American Nightmare and then brutally attacked him on the RAW after WWE Hell in a Cell. Seth vowed to win the Money in the Bank and cash in on Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, but the former Monday Night Messiah came up short in the ladder match.

Rollins and Riddle have been feuding for the past few weeks on RAW. Riddle recently caught Rollins with an RKO and it appears to have escalated their rivalry.

The WWE Universe reacts to Seth Rollins versus Riddle at SummerSlam

While some wrestling fans seem to be very excited about this year's SummerSlam, others feel that this is one of the weaker cards in recent memory.

Most fans are excited to see what Rollins and Riddle can do in the ring together, but also wish that their rivalry had been built up some more leading into WWE SummerSlam on July 30th.

The majority of the WWE Universe is excited about Seth versus Riddle at SummerSlam. While there may not be much story behind it at the moment, the match will still feature two of the best current superstars in WWE.

Are you excited for Seth Rollins versus Riddle at WWE SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

